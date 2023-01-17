US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,177 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 15.82 and a 12-month high of 81.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 24.73 and a 200-day moving average of 30.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 43.38.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

