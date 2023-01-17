US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

