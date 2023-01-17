US Bancorp DE Sells 2,567 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,789,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

