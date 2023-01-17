US Bancorp DE Sells 851 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $175.11.

