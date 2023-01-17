US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

