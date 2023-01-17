Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,384 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

