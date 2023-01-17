Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,591 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.81.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

