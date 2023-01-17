Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 433 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE APO opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

