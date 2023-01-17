VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

