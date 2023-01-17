VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,473,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 387,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after buying an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VeriSign by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at $139,670,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,670,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,921,126. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

