Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

