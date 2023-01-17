Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

