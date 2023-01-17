Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

