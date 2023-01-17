Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 765 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Banner by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

