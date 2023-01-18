11,316 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $46,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Open Text by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,759,000 after buying an additional 1,097,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after buying an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after buying an additional 636,804 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.