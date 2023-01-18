15,670 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

