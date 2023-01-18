180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 1,060.6% in December

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, a growth of 1,060.6% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.55. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

