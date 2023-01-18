18,494 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

