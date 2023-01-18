19,387 Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.17. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million. Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

