2,026 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.