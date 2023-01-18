2,085 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $237.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

