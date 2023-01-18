2,196 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $184.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

