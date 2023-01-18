2,655 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,702,000 after buying an additional 69,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 3.5 %

BAP opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.