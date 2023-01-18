32,600 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ennis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

