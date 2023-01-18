5,092 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

