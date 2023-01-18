55,367 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
CTA stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.
