55,367 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

CTA stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.