6,687 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,687 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

