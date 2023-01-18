7,252 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

