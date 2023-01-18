751,511 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 751,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

