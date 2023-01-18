8,975 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,278,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,060,000 after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.