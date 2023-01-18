ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

