Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

