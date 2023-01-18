Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $136.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

