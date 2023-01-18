Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

