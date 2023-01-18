Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.11) to €5.00 ($5.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.41) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 2.4 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Aegon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.