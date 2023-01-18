ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($41.09) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($40.22) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.51.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

