AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 1.8%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 million for the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

