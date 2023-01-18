AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 2,625.0% in December

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 2,625.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
ANTE opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.72.
About AirNet Technology
