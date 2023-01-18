Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.46 and last traded at 1.43. Approximately 11,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAFRF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Airtel Africa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

