Alexander Waislitz Buys 500,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($69,444.44).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,620.05 ($12,236.15).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($145,138.89).
- On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz bought 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($26,675.28).
- On Friday, October 21st, Alexander Waislitz bought 303,323 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,247.68 ($47,394.22).
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Alexander Waislitz bought 68,727 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394.85 ($10,690.87).
