Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.57.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.