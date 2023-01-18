Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Shares Down 3.3%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37. 26,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 38,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

