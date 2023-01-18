Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

