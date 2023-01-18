AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.