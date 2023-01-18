Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.