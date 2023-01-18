Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

