Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,352 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.