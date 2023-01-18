Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

