Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 145,214 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 218.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

