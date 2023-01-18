Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

AngioDynamics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

